Brokerages Anticipate Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to Announce $1.70 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to post $1.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Raymond James’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73. Raymond James reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $6.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Raymond James.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.28. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion.

RJF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $102.67 to $103.33 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $126.67 to $143.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,030,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,822,602,000 after acquiring an additional 77,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,067,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,470,000 after acquiring an additional 172,593 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,684,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,234 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,016,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,532,000 after acquiring an additional 546,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,618,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,949,000 after buying an additional 99,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RJF opened at $93.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $45.95 and a 12-month high of $95.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raymond James (RJF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.