Brokerages Anticipate The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $518.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will announce $518.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $450.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $585.60 million. The Boston Beer posted sales of $492.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $804.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $834.31.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total transaction of $2,400,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAM traded down $11.10 on Thursday, hitting $514.59. 182,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,375. The business’s fifty day moving average is $631.09 and its 200 day moving average is $935.99. The Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $508.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.72.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

