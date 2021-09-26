Brokerages Anticipate WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Post $0.86 EPS

Brokerages expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.92. WSFS Financial posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $5.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

WSFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.12. 276,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $55.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 77.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 23.2% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

