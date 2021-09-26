Brokerages Expect CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $112.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect that CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) will post sales of $112.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CareMax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.91 million and the lowest is $101.12 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareMax will report full-year sales of $437.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $420.42 million to $454.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $640.79 million, with estimates ranging from $631.38 million to $650.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CareMax.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22).

Several research firms recently commented on CMAX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of CareMax in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMAX. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $625,718,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,870,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,068,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,525,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,296,000.

NASDAQ:CMAX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.95. 335,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,636. CareMax has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.96.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

