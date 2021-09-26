Brokerages Expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Analysts expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.82. Eaton posted earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $7.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. Eaton’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.06.

NYSE ETN opened at $156.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $171.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,615,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,981,097,000 after buying an additional 266,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,571,000 after purchasing an additional 188,279 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,325,000 after purchasing an additional 787,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,580,000 after acquiring an additional 136,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 21.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,098,000 after acquiring an additional 707,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eaton (ETN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.