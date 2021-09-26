Brokerages Expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to Post $0.28 EPS

Analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.35. Funko posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.77 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on FNKO. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.63.

Shares of Funko stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.27. 326,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,629. Funko has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $972.17 million, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.41.

In other Funko news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 8,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $168,279.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp purchased 181,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,254,402.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 556,026 shares of company stock worth $11,427,120. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Funko during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Funko by 763.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Funko by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Funko by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

