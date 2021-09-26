Brokerages Expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Brokerages predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.36). Health Catalyst reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCAT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other Health Catalyst news, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 29,380 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $1,609,142.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,142,436.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $612,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,341.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,451 shares of company stock valued at $8,202,064. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 78.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Health Catalyst by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,409,000 after acquiring an additional 530,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Health Catalyst by 4,269.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,358,000 after acquiring an additional 280,309 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Health Catalyst by 83.3% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 506,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,670,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the second quarter worth about $10,890,000.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $53.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.26. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.