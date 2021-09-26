Brokerages Expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to Post $1.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.29. MarineMax reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $6.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

HZO opened at $50.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.51. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter worth $1,267,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in MarineMax by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth about $527,000.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

