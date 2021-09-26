Brokerages Expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $388.31 Million

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will announce $388.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $407.46 million and the lowest is $372.60 million. Medical Properties Trust reported sales of $329.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

MPW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of MPW traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.72. 3,251,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,282,717. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.