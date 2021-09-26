Brokerages Expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $388.31 Million

Brokerages predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will announce $388.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $407.46 million and the lowest is $372.60 million. Medical Properties Trust reported sales of $329.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

MPW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of MPW traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.72. 3,251,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,282,717. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

