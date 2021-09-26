Brokerages Expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to Announce $0.73 EPS

Brokerages predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.68. Pacira BioSciences reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.62.

In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000.

Pacira BioSciences stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.86. 218,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,314. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.47. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $48.23 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average is $61.72.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

