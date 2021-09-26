Brokerages Expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. TransUnion reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.25.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,390,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 989.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRU traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $116.27. 512,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,827. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.51. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

