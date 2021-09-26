Brokerages Set Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Price Target at $2,000.00

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,000.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Adyen to a “sell” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYYF traded down $51.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,101.00. The company had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 296. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,960.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,560.66. Adyen has a one year low of $1,662.96 and a one year high of $3,300.00.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

