Brokerages Set Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) PT at C$7.60

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, Director Jonathan Ross Goodman acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.24 per share, with a total value of C$94,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 555,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,910,757.12. Insiders have acquired a total of 58,900 shares of company stock worth $312,908 over the last 90 days.

TSE:GUD opened at C$5.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Knight Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$4.88 and a 1-year high of C$5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$668.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.30.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

