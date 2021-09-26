Brokerages Set Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target at $31.25

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PARXF traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.62. 12,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,717. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96. Parex Resources has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $20.25.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

