Brokerages Set Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) PT at $21.67

Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFS shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Provident Financial Services stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average is $23.03. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 33.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

In other news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,733.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,521,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $263,730,000 after buying an additional 109,568 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,826,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $179,157,000 after buying an additional 235,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,150,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,120,000 after buying an additional 181,143 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,686,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $38,595,000 after purchasing an additional 167,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1,453.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,387,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,115 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

