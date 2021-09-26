Brokerages Set Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) PT at $61.46

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.46.

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $57.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sealed Air by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,708,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,578,000 after purchasing an additional 204,729 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,874 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,532,000 after purchasing an additional 731,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sealed Air by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,510,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,012,000 after purchasing an additional 135,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sealed Air by 24.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,258,000 after buying an additional 572,027 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

