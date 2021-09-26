Brokerages Set Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target at $92.50

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.50.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.82. 912,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,479. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $44.19 and a 52-week high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,215.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $459,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,257,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,575,800. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 13.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,689,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,766,000 after acquiring an additional 432,532 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 195.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,445,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,946,000 after buying an additional 2,280,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 43.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,257,000 after buying an additional 1,030,013 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,756,000 after buying an additional 77,207 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,849,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,687,000 after buying an additional 69,466 shares during the period. 56.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

