Brokerages Set SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target at $23.06

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.06.

SLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get SLM alerts:

Shares of SLM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,909. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05. SLM has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SLM will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 49.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 55,858 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 31.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,199,000 after buying an additional 134,707 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of SLM in the first quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of SLM in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.