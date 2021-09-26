Brokers Set Expectations for Royal Caribbean Group’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Royal Caribbean Group in a report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.79) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($3.95). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($16.55) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.13) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $90.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $411,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

