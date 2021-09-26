Burency Hits 1-Day Volume of $440,468.00 (BUY)

Burency (CURRENCY:BUY) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Burency coin can currently be bought for $0.0450 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Burency has a market cap of $8.72 million and approximately $440,468.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Burency has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00056394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00131361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00011906 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00043937 BTC.

About Burency

BUY is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. The official website for Burency is burency.com . Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burency’s official message board is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Buying and Selling Burency

