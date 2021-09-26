Burger Swap Trading 15.1% Lower Over Last Week (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for $3.36 or 0.00007753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Burger Swap has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. Burger Swap has a market cap of $57.44 million and $10.05 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00057660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002655 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00130745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011956 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00044150 BTC.

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap (BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,459,864 coins and its circulating supply is 17,084,864 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

