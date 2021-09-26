Cadence Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,743 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,120 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $72,879,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,826,000 after acquiring an additional 425,244 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,768,000 after acquiring an additional 421,500 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,146,000 after acquiring an additional 419,716 shares during the period.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $146.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.13. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $165.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.189 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

