Cadence Wealth Management LLC Has $15.97 Million Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87,305 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust makes up approximately 13.5% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Silver Trust worth $15,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 6,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV opened at $20.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.72. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

