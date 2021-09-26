Cadence Wealth Management LLC Has $201,000 Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $107.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.12. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $77.38 and a 52 week high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

