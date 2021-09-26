Cadence Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 281.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 20.2% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 43,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 9.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,532,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,314,000 after purchasing an additional 215,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 13.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,354,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,650,000 after purchasing an additional 160,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

PAAS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

PAAS opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $39.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

