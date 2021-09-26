Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the first quarter worth $190,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the first quarter worth $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the first quarter worth $240,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 82.8% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 11,506 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CPZ opened at 20.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 20.15. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 13.79 and a fifty-two week high of 21.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Profile

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

