CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) PT Lowered to $14.00

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CAMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Shares of CAMP opened at $10.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $14.51.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CalAmp will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 1,118.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CalAmp during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 245.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 5,641.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 55,844.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

