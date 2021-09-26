Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 2,001 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,739 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,168 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,505,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,234,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,045,000 after acquiring an additional 607,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $640,095.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $672,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,232,421. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.96%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

