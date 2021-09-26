Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Cintas by 67.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 136.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 4,166.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $401.47 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $311.69 and a 52-week high of $409.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $393.37 and its 200 day moving average is $369.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus upped their target price on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $353.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.11.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

