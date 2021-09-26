Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) by 239.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 380,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 50,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 883.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,716,000 after purchasing an additional 300,469 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 49,560 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,417,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 47,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

CALF stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.90.

