Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623,077 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 3.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,815,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,886,000 after acquiring an additional 213,568 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 7.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,837,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,726,000 after acquiring an additional 201,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 14.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,719,000 after acquiring an additional 353,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 38.1% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,728,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,663,000 after acquiring an additional 476,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DAR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR opened at $73.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

