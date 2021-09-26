Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Shares in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Under Armour by 27.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 58.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 16,862 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 47.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 544,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after acquiring an additional 175,019 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 24.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 33,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UAA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $21.50 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

