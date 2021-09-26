Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 4,100 Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 136.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 305.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

DQ opened at $53.82 on Friday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. The business had revenue of $441.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

