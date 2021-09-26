Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $297,000 Investment in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the second quarter worth about $2,830,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 97,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 67,309 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,130,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,323,000 after acquiring an additional 18,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 100,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 43,205 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Cerner stock opened at $72.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.25 and its 200 day moving average is $76.67. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $66.92 and a twelve month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

