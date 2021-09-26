Canaccord Genuity Boosts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$31.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$3.35 to C$3.21 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.23.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

NYSE TECK opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $27.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.12 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0397 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152,124 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 9.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,909,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,561,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.