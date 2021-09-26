Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Annexon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

ANNX opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.29. Annexon has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Annexon will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Annexon news, CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $165,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $70,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,190 shares of company stock worth $559,210. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in Annexon by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,458,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Annexon by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,587,000 after purchasing an additional 237,497 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Annexon by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,000,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,699,000 after purchasing an additional 563,700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Annexon by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,597,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,960,000 after purchasing an additional 150,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Annexon by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,339,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,288,000 after purchasing an additional 133,858 shares in the last quarter.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

