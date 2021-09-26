Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $19.72 Million in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,392,765 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,716,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.96% of Nano Dimension at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNDM. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Nano Dimension in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 35.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NNDM traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,102,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,449,842. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.35.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

