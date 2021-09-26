Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

CSWC stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 79.95% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William R. Thomas III bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,359.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,601,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 70,550 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,632,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Capital Southwest by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 59,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

