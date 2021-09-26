Caspian (CSP) Trading Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last week, Caspian has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Caspian has a market cap of $8.70 million and $4,208.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00056750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00129349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011761 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00043051 BTC.

About Caspian

CSP is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

