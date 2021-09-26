Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.59 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will post $12.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.76 billion and the highest is $13.15 billion. Caterpillar reported sales of $9.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year sales of $50.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.77 billion to $51.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $56.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.69 billion to $59.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 112,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $1,312,000. HBK Investments L P lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 28.7% during the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 6,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,783,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,227,000 after buying an additional 35,984 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.82. 2,199,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,729. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $143.01 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.83 and a 200-day moving average of $221.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

