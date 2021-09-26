Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CPCAY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,510. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.36. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

