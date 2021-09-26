Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Hits New 12-Month High at $99.62

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $99.62 and last traded at $99.05, with a volume of 1006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.98.

CELH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.14.

Get Celsius alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 704.64 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.89 and a 200 day moving average of $66.08.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Celsius by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,203,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Celsius by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,768 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,818,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Celsius by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,056,000 after acquiring an additional 197,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.