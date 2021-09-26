Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Sets New 52-Week High at $99.62

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $99.62 and last traded at $99.05, with a volume of 1006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.98.

CELH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 704.64 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.08.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Celsius by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

