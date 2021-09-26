Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Up 6.4%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) shares shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00. 2,642 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 184,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNTA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.78.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Research analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

