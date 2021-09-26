Ceres (CERES) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11,630.00

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Ceres coin can currently be bought for $136.62 or 0.00315430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ceres has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ceres has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $11,630.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00067998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00105605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00132827 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,229.16 or 0.99808366 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.92 or 0.06977076 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $331.48 or 0.00765337 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 10,418 coins and its circulating supply is 7,418 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

