Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CEO Sells $2,727,750.00 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $2,727,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $36.00 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a PE ratio of -112.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.69 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Certara by 2,554.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,839,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,124,000 after buying an additional 4,657,379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Certara by 82.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,788,000 after buying an additional 2,182,487 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Certara by 93.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,066,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,406,000 after buying an additional 1,000,614 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Certara by 101.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,931,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,733,000 after buying an additional 970,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Certara by 40.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,778,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,865,000 after buying an additional 801,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

CERT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.