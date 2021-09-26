Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CEO Sells $2,727,750.00 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $2,727,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ CERT opened at $36.00 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a PE ratio of -112.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.69 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CERT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.
Certara Company Profile
Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.
