ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Sells $62,666.50 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Christopher Burghardt sold 3,110 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $62,666.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.98. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.97) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RHO Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in ChargePoint by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,114,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,331,000 after acquiring an additional 359,668 shares during the period. SPT Invest Management Sarl acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $312,443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ChargePoint by 804.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852,129 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,053,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHPT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

