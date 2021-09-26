Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock opened at $458.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.59 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $423.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.79.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,726.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

