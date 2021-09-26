Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) PT Raised to $240.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price objective upped by analysts at BTIG Research from $165.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.32% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GTLS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.65.
NASDAQ GTLS opened at $199.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.94. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $64.78 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.82.
In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $57,000.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
