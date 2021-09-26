Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) PT Raised to $240.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price objective upped by analysts at BTIG Research from $165.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GTLS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.65.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $199.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.94. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $64.78 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.82.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $57,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

