ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Receives $37.88 Average PT from Brokerages

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.88.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of CCXI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.20. 2,137,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,004. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter worth $123,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 56.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 1,443.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter worth $271,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

